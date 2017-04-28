Cowen and Company Boosts Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Price Target to $170.00

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen and Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 153.08 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $153.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,036,488.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 408.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

