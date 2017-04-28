Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $137.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 153.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $153.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 14,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 408.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

