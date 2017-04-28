Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.64. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.13 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 153.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $153.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 84,469 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $12,054,570.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,570.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,909 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,036,488.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $50,333,671. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 73.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 149.5% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 20,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

