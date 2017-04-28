NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (NETD) Announces Earnings Results

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (LON:NETD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

NetDimensions (LON:NETD) remained flat at GBX 99.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.88. NetDimensions has a one year low of GBX 31.00 and a one year high of GBX 102.00.

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited Company Profile

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is principally engaged in licensing of computer software and the provision of related services. It provides learning and performance management solutions to help companies, government agencies and other organizations manage productivity.

