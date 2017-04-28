Needelman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Needelman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nestle SA makes up approximately 2.1% of Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestle SA were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle SA during the first quarter worth $222,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestle SA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestle SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Nestle SA (NASDAQ:NSRGY) opened at 72.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestle SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Nestle SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Nestle SA Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

