NCR Co. (NCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is one of the world’s leading consumer transaction technology providers. The stock has outperformed the broader sector over the last one year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company has remained stable off late. We believe that NCR’s position in the self-service kiosk space is encouraging, given tremendous growth prospects. The company’s regular product launches enable cloud providers to gain access to its IT infrastructure and service support in a highly flexible and cost-effective way. Also, the growing popularity of its self-service offerings, deal wins and synergies from acquisitions should boost the company’s results over the long-term. However, softness in the ATM business in mature markets, competition from Diebold Incorporated and HP Inc., and a high debt burden remain concerns.”

NCR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded NCR to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded NCR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded NCR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) opened at 41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. NCR has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post $3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 3,002,753 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $145,543,437.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederick Marquardt sold 2,788 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $133,043.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,398,030 shares of company stock worth $163,671,555. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in NCR by 13,604.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at $102,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 64.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 18.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

