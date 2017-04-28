Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.14

News stories about Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) remained flat at $2.09 on Friday. 374,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $184.61 million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post ($0.03) EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

