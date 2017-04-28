Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.30

Media stories about Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,657 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 143.22%.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

