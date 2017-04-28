Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.42 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,657 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 143.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAP shares. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

