Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Debt Trading 0.9% Lower

An issue of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) debt fell 0.9% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 8.125% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2019. The debt is now trading at $88.63 and was trading at $90.00 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) traded down 2.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 250,700 shares of the stock traded hands. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm’s market cap is $191.97 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Navios Maritime Holdings had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,623,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 475,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warlander Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

