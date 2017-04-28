Nautilus (NLS) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) has been trending positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nautilus earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) traded down 1.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. 204,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $558.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.08 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wunderlich cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/nautilus-nls-getting-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

In related news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $125,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $196,960.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,727 shares of company stock valued at $461,462. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.