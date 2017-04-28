Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 836,594 shares. Natus Medical has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natus Medical will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/natus-medical-inc-baby-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 5,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Natus Medical by 72.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Natus Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.