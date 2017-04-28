Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NSM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 70 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) traded up 0.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 358,280 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 0.90. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $789 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.92 million. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co raised their target price on Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

In other news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,641.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

