National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Decreased by Analyst” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-17-per-share-updated.html.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) traded down 3.24% on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 5,851,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $13.25 billion. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $208,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1,441.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 94.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 37,369 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $1,489,902.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,387.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $195,180.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,823 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.