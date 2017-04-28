National Instruments Corp (NATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.95 million.

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 906,217 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.91. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company earned $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.30 million. National Instruments Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. National Instruments Corp’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $79,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,281,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,942,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $886,450. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments Corp

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

