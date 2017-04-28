National Fuel Gas (NFG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Fuel Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) traded down 0.73% on Friday, reaching $55.38. 625,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The stock’s market cap is $4.73 billion.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently -1,012.50%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $58.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “National Fuel Gas (NFG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/national-fuel-gas-nfg-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

In other news, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 127,828 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $7,751,489.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip C. Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,538,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,802 shares of company stock worth $13,710,035. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.