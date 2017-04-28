National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several research firms recently commented on NCOM. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on National Commerce Corp from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Commerce Corp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Commerce Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 475.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Commerce Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) traded down 1.65% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 36,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.17. National Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. National Commerce Corp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm earned $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Commerce Corp will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
National Commerce Corp Company Profile
National Commerce Corporation (NCC) is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its banking subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, provides a range of financial services to businesses, business owners and professionals.
