National CineMedia (NCMI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.29

News headlines about National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National CineMedia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 1.58% on Friday, reaching $11.87. 469,372 shares of the company traded hands. National CineMedia has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $710.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

