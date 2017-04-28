Q4 2017 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$23.25 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.36.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) opened at 20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion. Boralex has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is a power producer that develops, constructs and operates renewable energy power stations. The Company’s segments include wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. It operates an asset base with a capacity of approximately 1,260 megawatts (MW), of which over 1,090 MW are under its control, consisting of approximately 490 MW in Canada, over 520 MW in France and over 80 MW in the Northeastern United States.

