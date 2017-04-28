Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Raised by Analyst

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2017 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company earned $583 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) opened at 68.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,120,000 after buying an additional 451,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,351,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,386,000 after buying an additional 178,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 88,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,139,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after buying an additional 119,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

