Nam Tai Property (NTP) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) have trended positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nam Tai Property earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) traded up 2.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,851 shares. The stock’s market cap is $286.10 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 380.14%.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, formerly Nam Tai Electronics, Inc, is engaged in the property development and management business. The Company is focused on redeveloping approximately two parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen in China, by converting its over two parcels of land that formally housed its manufacturing facilities into commercial complexes.

