N+1 Singer Reiterates Corporate Rating for Nichols plc (NICL)

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Whitman Howard reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.50) price objective on shares of Nichols plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Nichols plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.71) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,525 ($19.50) target price on shares of Nichols plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,906.67 ($24.38).

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) opened at 1852.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,864.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,635.88. Nichols plc has a one year low of GBX 1,289.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,959.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 683.07 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.30 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Nichols plc’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/n1-singer-reiterates-corporate-rating-for-nichols-plc-nicl.html.

Nichols plc Company Profile

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company is engaged in the supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed and leisure industries. Its segments include Still and Carbonate. The Company offers products under the Vimto brand, as well as Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist brands.

