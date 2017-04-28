MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Receives $37.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) traded down 1.77% on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,356 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.53. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company earned $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,572.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $327,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,265 shares of company stock worth $1,450,867. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada.

