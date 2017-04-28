Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Multi-Color is one of the largest producers of printed labels for branded consumer products in the United States. Labels printed by the Company appear principally on mass-marketed products for which label appearance is a significant element of product marketing and merchandising. Multi-Color produces labels for a variety of consumer products including liquid detergents, fabric softeners, food products, liquid cleaners, anti-freeze and chewing gum. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) opened at 77.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Multi-Color has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm earned $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/multi-color-co-labl-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,888,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,104.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Multi-Color by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Multi-Color by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 701,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 130,290 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Multi-Color (LABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.