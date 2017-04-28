Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MULE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Mulesoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mulesoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mulesoft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Mulesoft (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 23.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $620.89 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. Mulesoft has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

In other Mulesoft news, major shareholder Brookside Capital Partners Fun sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $258,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,155 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,843.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MULE. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth $36,229,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mulesoft during the first quarter worth $146,000.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

