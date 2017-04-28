Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, March 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Receives $14.06 Consensus PT from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mueller-water-products-inc-mwa-receives-14-06-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) traded down 11.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 7,105,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

In related news, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $445,746.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 111.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.