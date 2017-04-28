BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $34 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 111.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 29.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) opened at 12.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business earned $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mueller-water-products-inc-mwa-position-decreased-by-blbb-advisors-llc-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $445,746.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.