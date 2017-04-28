Analysts Issue Forecasts for MTY Food Group Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) opened at 46.98 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants. The Company operates in four segments: Franchising, which includes revenue from royalties, supplier contributions, franchise fees, rent, and the construction and renovation of restaurants; Corporate, which includes the direct sale of prepared food to customers; Distribution, which includes distribution of raw materials to restaurants of its Valentine and Franx banners, and processing, which includes the sale of ingredients and prepared food to restaurant chains, distributors and retailers.

