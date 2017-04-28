MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MTS Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 80.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the third quarter worth $617,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded down 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 67,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $777.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $199.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

