MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MTS Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,575 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.54. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The company earned $199.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MTS Systems will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MTS Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in MTS Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,143,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after buying an additional 129,127 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

