M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. M&T Bank Co. had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) traded down 0.7454% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.7801. 162,964 shares of the company traded hands. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.04 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0673 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. M&T Bank Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other news, insider Gino A. Martocci sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $507,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $308,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,759. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank Co.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

