M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. M&T Bank Co. had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) traded down 0.97% during trading on Friday, hitting $155.43. 197,258 shares of the stock traded hands. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.04 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. M&T Bank Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank Co. from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank Co. from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

In other news, VP John L. Dangelo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.56, for a total transaction of $168,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $308,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,034 shares of company stock worth $1,156,759. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mt-bank-co-mtb-to-release-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

About M&T Bank Co.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.