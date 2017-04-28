MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. is one of the largest direct marketers of a broad range of industrial products to small and mid-sized industrial customers throughout the United States. The company distributes a full line of industrial products, such as cutting tools, abrasives, measuring instruments, machine tool accessories, safety equipment, fasteners, welding supplies and electrical supplies, intended to satisfy the customers’ maintenance, repair and operations supplies requirements. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) opened at 91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $105.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $703.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct Co news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $372,048.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $935,707.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $2,069,831.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 653.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,639,000 after buying an additional 1,545,564 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 2.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 700,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 663,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after buying an additional 384,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,201,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

