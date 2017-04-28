MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) traded down 3.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.85. 1,348,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm earned $265.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 31,648 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $2,169,153.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,795,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 59,415 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,295,110.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,152,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,307 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $19,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $13,563,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $14,834,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $12,164,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in MSA Safety by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 143,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

