Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Receives $87.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 704.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $203,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 85,722 shares. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/motorola-solutions-inc-msi-receives-87-22-average-price-target-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.