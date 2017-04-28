Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mototcar Parts & Accessories Inc. is a leading manufacturer of replacement alternators and starters for imported and domestic cars and light trucks in the United States and Canada. The company’s full line of alternators and starters are remanufactured for vehicles imported from Japan, Germany, Sweden, France and Korea. The imported vehicles for which the company remanufactures alternators and starters also include vehicles produced by GM, Chrysler and Ford. The company also assembles and distributes ignition wire sets for imported and domestic cars and light trucks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) opened at 30.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $563.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business earned $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $511,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $412,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $80,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $87,954 and have sold 31,735 shares valued at $933,983. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

