Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Receives GBX 328.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.89 ($4.22).

MGAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.76) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC to an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.79) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) remained flat at GBX 334.00 on Tuesday. 654,592 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 951.05 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.55. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 200.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 338.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials PLC’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials PLC news, insider Helen Bunch bought 925 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £2,960 ($3,784.20).

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.

