Moog Inc (MOG.A) Issues Earnings Results

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business earned $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.63 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Moog updated its FY17 guidance to $3.35-3.70 EPS.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Moog in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Moog

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

