Moody's Co. (MCO) Given Hold Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $118.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Moody's Co. from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moody's Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded down 0.93% during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,044 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. Moody's Co. has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm earned $942.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.31 million. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Moody's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $75,562.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $139,220.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,638 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,432,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,692,000 after buying an additional 636,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,891,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,611,000 after buying an additional 166,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,613,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,943,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,123,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Moody's Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,236,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,469,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody's Co.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

