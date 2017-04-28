Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) Receives $69.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded down 2.81% on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 425,257 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.85. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Muffler Brake will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raymond L. Pickens sold 750 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $42,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,303.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Tomarchio, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $969,158. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 46,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,172,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,870,000 after buying an additional 156,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monro Muffler Brake by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

