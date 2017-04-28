Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have trended very positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) opened at 15.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm earned $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 4,640 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $65,006.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 4,500 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $109,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,132 shares of company stock valued at $269,411 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

