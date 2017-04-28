Mondelez International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $106,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $129,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,969 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

