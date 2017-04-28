Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 0.07% on Friday, reaching $45.03. 4,096,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mondelez International has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-50-per-share.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.