Imperial Capital Increases Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Price Target to $35.00

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) opened at 29.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Wall Street Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $550,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

