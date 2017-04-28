Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Momo Inc (MOMO)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised shares of Momo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.10 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) opened at 38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Momo has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm earned $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 523.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Momo by 90.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 951,839 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

