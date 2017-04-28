Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stock Price

News stories about Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Molson Coors Brewing earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) opened at 95.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post $6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,188.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

