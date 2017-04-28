Molina Healthcare (MOH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Molina Healthcare earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 35 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) traded up 2.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,219 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $152,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Molina sold 20,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,000,573.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,013. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

