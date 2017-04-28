Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $251.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.82.

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded down 1.71% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.79. 1,745,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.71. The company’s market cap is $17.42 billion. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.52 and a 12 month high of $241.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 4,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,225,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,440 shares of company stock worth $13,049,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

