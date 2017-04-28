Moelis & Co (MC) SVP Sells $189,129.20 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) SVP Christopher Callesano sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $189,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,194 shares in the company, valued at $84,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 392,140 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $955.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 2,701.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 545,866 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 368.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 467,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 368,080 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 1,398.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 429,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

