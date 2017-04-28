Moelis & Co (MC) Insider J Richard Leaman III Sells 14,626 Shares

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) insider J Richard Leaman III sold 14,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $557,543.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $557,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 392,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $955.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company earned $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

